{{featured_button_text}}
LeRoy G. Fredericksen

May 28, 1932—January 19, 2020

LeRoy G. Fredericksen, 87 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. He was born May 28, 1932, in Walthill, Nebraska, to Lloyd Fredericksen and Clara Tarrant Janssen.

He was raised at Bancroft, Nebraska. He served in the U.S. Navy from May 29, 1951, to May 13, 1955, during the Korean War. LeRoy married Evelyn Sellentin on Sept. 8, 1956, in West Point, Nebraska. He worked at Hormel, retiring from Hormel in 1994.

LeRoy was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, VFW Post 20, a dedicated member of the Fremont Honor Guard, former member of the Fremont Eagles Club, and he enjoyed bowling.

Survived by son, Todd (Carolyn) Fredericksen, Fremont; daughter, Kathy Miller (Chris Beerbohm), Fremont; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Gene (Shirley) Stara of Fremont.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Evelyn.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service at Moser’s. Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard will follow the service on Thursday.

Memorials to the Fremont Honor Guard or Katie the Comfort Dog.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

To send flowers to the family of LeRoy Fredericksen, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 23
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before LeRoy's Memorial Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
11:00AM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before LeRoy's Memorial Service begins.
Jan 23
Military Rites
Thursday, January 23, 2020
11:45AM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before LeRoy's Military Rites begins.

Tags

Load comments