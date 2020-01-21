May 28, 1932—January 19, 2020
LeRoy G. Fredericksen, 87 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. He was born May 28, 1932, in Walthill, Nebraska, to Lloyd Fredericksen and Clara Tarrant Janssen.
He was raised at Bancroft, Nebraska. He served in the U.S. Navy from May 29, 1951, to May 13, 1955, during the Korean War. LeRoy married Evelyn Sellentin on Sept. 8, 1956, in West Point, Nebraska. He worked at Hormel, retiring from Hormel in 1994.
LeRoy was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, VFW Post 20, a dedicated member of the Fremont Honor Guard, former member of the Fremont Eagles Club, and he enjoyed bowling.
Survived by son, Todd (Carolyn) Fredericksen, Fremont; daughter, Kathy Miller (Chris Beerbohm), Fremont; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Gene (Shirley) Stara of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Evelyn.
The memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service at Moser’s. Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard will follow the service on Thursday.
Memorials to the Fremont Honor Guard or Katie the Comfort Dog.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490