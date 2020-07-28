Died July 26, 2020
Leroy G. Stodola, 84 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The Rev. Father Nicholas Mishek will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at: www.moser memorialchapels.com.
