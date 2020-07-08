LeRoy "Lee" P. Maly

March 8, 1939 – July 5, 2020
LeRoy P. “Lee” Maly, 81 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens. He was born on March 8, 1939, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Lambert and Catherine (Grady) Maly.
Lee was a lifetime resident of Fremont, he attended St. Patrick’s elementary and high school. After graduation, he worked for his parents at Reynolds Grocery Store and Locker. In 1957, be bought Lee’s Vicker’s Shell Gas Station. His specialty included muffler installation. He married Sue Hovenden on April 18, 1959, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. In 1960, he sold the gas station and he became partners with his father at Fremont Meat Market. Later, Chuck Kubin became his partner and they operated it for over 27 years. When Lee retired, he began to do home repair and woodworking. He became a master woodworker and filled their home with memorable items that he created.
Lee loved fishing, boating on the Missouri River or Table Rock Lake, and enjoyed a good cigar. He never lost his love for vintage cars, the Good Guys Show in Des Moines was the highlight especially when he could attend with his son, Mike.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus and formerly an Eagles member.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Michael (Cindy) Maly of Ankeny, Iowa, Mark (Pam) Maly of West Linn, Oregon; sister; Joan Webber of Mesa, Arizona; brothers, Larry (Mary Jo) Maly of Tempe, Arizona; brother-in-law, Tom (Cindy) Hovenden of Reno, Nevada; sister-in-law, Holly (Don) Ellis of Prescott, Arizona; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Kim Maly.
The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation is Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Burial is at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bergan Fund.
