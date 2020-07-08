LeRoy "Lee" P. Maly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 8, 1939 – July 5, 2020

LeRoy P. “Lee” Maly, 81 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens. He was born on March 8, 1939, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Lambert and Catherine (Grady) Maly.

Lee was a lifetime resident of Fremont, he attended St. Patrick’s elementary and high school. After graduation, he worked for his parents at Reynolds Grocery Store and Locker. In 1957, be bought Lee’s Vicker’s Shell Gas Station. His specialty included muffler installation. He married Sue Hovenden on April 18, 1959, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. In 1960, he sold the gas station and he became partners with his father at Fremont Meat Market. Later, Chuck Kubin became his partner and they operated it for over 27 years. When Lee retired, he began to do home repair and woodworking. He became a master woodworker and filled their home with memorable items that he created.

Lee loved fishing, boating on the Missouri River or Table Rock Lake, and enjoyed a good cigar. He never lost his love for vintage cars, the Good Guys Show in Des Moines was the highlight especially when he could attend with his son, Mike.

He was a member of Knights of Columbus and formerly an Eagles member.