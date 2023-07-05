LeRoy D. Poppe, age 87, of Scribner, Nebraska, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at Providence Place in Fremont.

Survivors: wife, Janis of Scribner; daughter: Deborah (Roger) Kingsley of West Point and their children; Elizabeth (Marcos) Carvalho of New Haven, Connecticut; Kristina (Cory) Larson of West Point; Emily (Jeremiah) Sturgeon of Fremont; John (Jordan) Kingsley of West Point; son: Stephen (Diane) Poppe of Fremont and their son Andrew of Kearney; son: Daniel (Diane) Poppe of Norfolk and their children; Amy (Christopher) Lange of Norfolk; Kyle Poppe of Columbus; Dana Poppe of Central City; and Joel Poppe of Lincoln; son: David (Becky) Poppe of Fremont and their children; Bill (Kirsten) Poppe of Houston, Texas; Lisa Poppe of North Bethesda, Maryland; nine great-grandchildren; sister: Alice Prall of Stanwood, Washington; sister-in-law: Doris Schroeder of Omaha; brother-in-law: Russel Johnson of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and spouses: Clarence and Delores Poppe, Leonard and Ardell Poppe, Donald and Valenda Poppe; sister and spouse Darlene and Ralph Stollberg; brothers-in-law Larry Prall, Robert Schroeder, Berdyne and wife Phyllis Spath; sister-in-law Nadine Johnson; parents-in-law Emil and Bernice Johnson.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church County Line. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery with flag presentation. Visitation will be Thursday, at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel from 4 to 8p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church County Line or Franciscan Health Care and Rehab in West Point.

