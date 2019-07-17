LeRoy Schuetze
November 1, 1944 – July 14, 2019
LeRoy Schuetze, 74, of West Point died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery with lunch following at the GACC Cafeteria. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. A memorial has been established. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.
LeRoy Henry Schuetze was born on Nov. 1, 1944, to Harry and Clara (Becker) Schuetze in West Point. After graduating from West Point Central Catholic High School in 1963, he worked for West Point Rendering. On Oct. 2, 1965, LeRoy married Diane Kratke at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point. The couple raised their family in town while LeRoy worked for Hank Stalp Gravel Company. After a 42-year career as a dredge operator, LeRoy retired. On July 20, 2002, LeRoy married Joan Luebbert Willnard at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The couple lived on the family farm north of West Point.
LeRoy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He enjoyed polka music and was a member of the polka band “Triple S” with his brother, Bob Schuetze, and Ron Schulzkump. LeRoy was known for his 1965 GTO that was one of the fastest cars in the area. As an avid outdoorsman, he could be found hunting, fishing or camping. LeRoy also enjoyed going to the casino with Joan, and they made a few trips to Laughlin, Nevada, to have fun. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. LeRoy had a great sense of humor and was always ready with jokes, interesting stories, or helpful advice.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Joan, of West Point; sons, Randy (Connie) Schuetze of Fremont and Ricky Schuetze of Crete; daughter, Victoria Voss of Tekamah; and grandchildren, Amber (Allen) Sampsell, Jordan Schuetze, and Shailey, Tiffany, Brittany, Kailey, and Emily Voss. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Diane, in 2000; granddaughter, Alaina; and brother, Robert.