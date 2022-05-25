January 31, 1962 – May 21, 2022

Lesa A. Parker, 60, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home.

Lesa was born Jan. 31, 1962, at West Point, Nebraska, to Harold and Lavera (Grafe) Anderson. She attended Oakland Craig High School and resided in Craig, Nebraska, before moving to Fremont in 1982. Lesa married Robert Parker on Jan. 29, 2000, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Lesa adored her dog, Emmy. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. Lesa was a kidney transplant survivor for 42 years.

Survived by loving husband, Robert; brothers, Bud (Mary) Anderson, Richland, Missouri, and Gerry (Lucille) Anderson, Louisville, Kentucky; sisters, Judy (Clark) Smith, Omaha, Nebraska, and Connie (Chuck) Delp, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Preceded by parents; and six siblings, Wanda, Jane, Janice, Layton, Harry, and Jim.

Graveside will be held at a later date at Craig Cemetery in Craig.

