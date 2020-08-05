Leslie Allan Roslund

After his retirement in 1996, Les and Carolyn moved to Tunis Mills, where Les subsequently served in many leadership positions in the Presbyterian Church of Easton; and was also an active leader of the Talbot County Bird Club. Les was known for his warm and welcoming personality, his generosity in sharing his extensive knowledge with others, and his patient ability to enhance everybody’s enjoyment of birds and nature.

Indeed, Les was a friend to everyone, as nobody could resist being drawn in by his good-humored charm, his generous conversations, and his ability to share his knowledge in such a beautiful and poetic manner. As Les optimistically journaled of his own life, he wrote “Fun, fun, fun! Life has been good!”

Les is survived by his wife Carolyn Walker Roslund; his son and daughter-in-law, Bryan Roslund and Rebecca Browning (Potomac, MD); his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl Hamant Roslund and Eric Hamant (Clayton, OH); two granddaughters, Emily Lynn Hamant (Missoula, MT) and Alison Rose Hamant (Los Angeles, CA); his dearly loved Aunt Jane Pogue (Easton, MD); his brother and sister-in-law, Gerald Lynn and Joyce Roslund (Rochester, MI); his sister-in-law, Linda Roslund (Villa Park, CA); and many additional cherished cousins, nephews, and nieces. Les is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Pearl Roslund; and his brother Charles Gaylen Roslund.

The family will have a private memorial at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Audubon Society. Les’ favorite Audubon locations were Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton, MD 21601; and Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary, 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.

