Leslie Farnam Honeycutt

Leslie passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Omaha at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Nita Farnam; husband, Harold “Butch” Honeycutt; and grandson, Nathan Waggoner. Leslie is survived by daughters, Monica Waggoner of Omaha, Melanie (David) Edward of Los Angeles, Shana (Tim) Hester of Elkhorn, Haley Cortez of Valley; nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Rachel, Tanner, Carley, Quintin, Skylar, Kalynn, Jayden, Cooper; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Margaret; sisters, Annette (Mike) Barauskas, of Fremont and Lynnell (Tom) Rowe, of Omaha.