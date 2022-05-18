March 10, 1939—May 12, 2022

Leslie Ray Pope, age 83, passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

He was born March 10, 1939, in St. Edward, Nebraska, to Lester and Bertha Pope. Les had a long and successful career with Sperry Vickers in Omaha. In his free time, he enjoyed helping others. He spent countless hours working to improve the property at the North Omaha YMCA where he was once recognized as Volunteer of the Year. Les taught us all the value of a hard day’s work and the joy that comes from helping others.

Les will be deeply missed by his children, Randy (Rachel) Pope, Michelle Andrews (Mark Clark), Greg (Michele) Pope; and stepchildren, Robert (Laura) Porter, Valorie Porter, and Vicki Porter.

He was a loving grandfather to 14 grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeff) Ott, Corrine (Justin) Lang, Mitch (Christina) Pope, Michael Pope, Kaitlyn Pope, Justin Andrews (Lacy Curtis), Ryan (Maggie) Andrews, Brittany Andrews (Mike Bridgeford), Tim Andrews, Erin Pope, Jacob Pope, Julie (Ed) Patchen, Tamara (Nathaniel) Loberg and Nick Donovan; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Les is further survived and by his brother, Tom (Carolyn) Pope; and sisters-in-law, Marie Pope and Polly Pope.

In addition to his parents, Les was preceded in death by his first wife, Francelene Pope-Ellis; second wife, Nora Porter-Pope; and brothers and sisters, Norman Pope, Gary Pope, Bonnie (Robert) Mooney and Connie (Marvin) Kemp.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that you please donate to your charity of choice in his memory.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May, 26, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha.

