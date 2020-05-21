Lester B. Riecken
December 29, 1934 – May 19, 2020
Lester B. Riecken, 85, of Fremont passed away on May 19, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Lester Bernard Riecken was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Elkhorn, Nebraska, to Ben and Helen Riecken. He grew up on a farm near Ashland. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1952, then was in the National Guard. Les married Vivian Owen on April 29, 1967, in Fremont. He was employed by the Fremont Department of Utilities for 40 years as a utility lineman and retired as Distribution Supervisor. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time watching his grandchildren's events and driving vehicles for Sid Dillon Auto Group. Les was also an avid sports fan, particularly baseball, and his beloved St. Louis Cardinals.
Les was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian; sister, Shirley Stauffer; brother-in-law, Rick Stauffer; and brother, Harold Riecken. Survivors include: daughter, Charisa (Tim) Voss of Fremont; two sons, Anthony (Julie) Riecken of Arlington and Mark (Evelyn) Riecken of Columbus; six grandchildren, Cole Voss, Dylan Riecken, Ben Riecken, Jessica (Ron) Claypol, Amanda (Lonnie) Palmer, Jo Jo (Josh) Whitcomb; and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Herb (Nancy) Riecken, Keith Riecken; and sister, Sue (Charles) Sachs; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held when family and friends can gather to share stories of Les' life. Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.