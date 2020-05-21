× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lester B. Riecken

December 29, 1934 – May 19, 2020

Lester B. Riecken, 85, of Fremont passed away on May 19, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Lester Bernard Riecken was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Elkhorn, Nebraska, to Ben and Helen Riecken. He grew up on a farm near Ashland. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1952, then was in the National Guard. Les married Vivian Owen on April 29, 1967, in Fremont. He was employed by the Fremont Department of Utilities for 40 years as a utility lineman and retired as Distribution Supervisor. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time watching his grandchildren's events and driving vehicles for Sid Dillon Auto Group. Les was also an avid sports fan, particularly baseball, and his beloved St. Louis Cardinals.

Les was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian; sister, Shirley Stauffer; brother-in-law, Rick Stauffer; and brother, Harold Riecken. Survivors include: daughter, Charisa (Tim) Voss of Fremont; two sons, Anthony (Julie) Riecken of Arlington and Mark (Evelyn) Riecken of Columbus; six grandchildren, Cole Voss, Dylan Riecken, Ben Riecken, Jessica (Ron) Claypol, Amanda (Lonnie) Palmer, Jo Jo (Josh) Whitcomb; and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Herb (Nancy) Riecken, Keith Riecken; and sister, Sue (Charles) Sachs; many nieces, nephews and friends.