Lester ‘Les’ Johnson, 51 of Waterloo, NE, is survived by wife Alice Ann; daughters Paxton and Hannah of Waterloo; sister Doris Barrett of McKinney, TX; mother-in-law Vernabelle Adams of Valley; brothers-in-law Randall Adams of Valley, Melvin (Diane) Adams of Omaha and John and Becki Adams of West Point, NE; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Sunday noon to 7 p.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home at 21901 W. Maple Rd. with family receiving friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral is Monday 10:30 a.m. at Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont, 950 E. 8th St. Interment is at Prospect Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to his children’s education fund.