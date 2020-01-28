Lester L. Livingston
April 9, 1935 – January 23, 2020
Lester L. Livingston, 84, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Lester was born April 9, 1935, in Burke, South Dakota, to Roy and Susie (Durfee) Livingston. He graduated from Burke High School in 1953. After high school Lester served in the U.S. Army from July 7, 1955, until June 14, 1958. On Dec. 6, 1958, Lester married Virginia “Ginger” Johnson in Yankton, South Dakota. Lester graduated from Southern State College in Springfield, South Dakota, in 1964. He received his master's degree while at Stout State University in Menomine, Wisconsin. Lester was a professor in Springfield, South Dakota, for 16 years total. In 1976, Lester and Virginia moved to Fremont. Lester taught at Fremont High School for four years. He also spent several years employed by Hammond and Stephens in Fremont.
Lester was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was a member of the Antique Tractor Club and Midwest Tool Collectors Association. He enjoyed spending time volunteering his time at the Fremont Hospital, Lied Center for Performing Arts for 25 years, and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. One of Lester's favorite hobbies was woodworking.
Lester is survived by his loving wife, Virginia “Ginger” Livingston; daughter, Julie (Donald) Tvrdy of Valparaiso, Nebraska; brother, Ray (Mary Lou) Livingston of Yankton, South Dakota; sister-in-law, Roberta Johnson of Nokesville, Virginia; grandchildren, Ryan and Eric Tvrdy; and several nieces and nephews.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, William and Martha Johnson; sister-in-law, Donna Lemon; brother-in-law, James Johnson; and nephew, Kevin Livingston.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont with Rev. Ryan Ankersen officiating. Memorial visitation is 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Omaha National Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont or Burke, South Dakota, High School scholarship.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490