There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The memorial service will be Friday, 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home in Hooper. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Hooper Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments and “Miles For Heroes.”