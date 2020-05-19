× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 6, 1937 – May 16, 2020

Lewis Morgan, age 82, of Fremont died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Lewis was born in Fremont on Aug. 6, 1937, to Lewis Sr. and Alma (Christofferson) Morgan. He married JoAnn Thomas on April 1, 1972, and to their marriage 2 sons were born. He was always so tickled and proud to tell the story of how their marriage came to be. They had dated nearly 2 years when on Feb. 29, 1972, JoAnn proposed to him. It was Sadie Hawkins day and most know that story of how the women were in charge of that day. He responded that he would marry her if he could pick the date. He picked April 1.

He attended schools in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High in 1955. Shortly after he enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served from June 1955 to July 1958 aboard 2 mine sweepers as an electrical engineer. The sweepers were the USS Illusive and the USS Implicit. He then worked at Valmont for many years followed by approximately 30 years at the R.E. Reutzel Gas Pipeline Co.