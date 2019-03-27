August 28, 1956 – March 23, 2019
Liesa R. Mulliken, 62 years, of Fremont returned to her heavenly home March 23, 2019. Her heart for The Lord was the source of her strength through her years and supplied her ultimate peace.
Liesa was born Aug. 28, 1956, in Omaha to John and Donna (Kloester) Poehling. She was a graduate of Fremont High School. She married Jack Mulliken on July 5, 1975, and they later divorced. She attended Lincoln School of Commerce studying accounting. She was employed at Woodcliff Inc. and later worked at Krasne’s as an interior decorator associate.
Liesa was blessed with her son, Robert (Ryan) Mulliken of Fremont; as well as brother, Patrick Poehling of Fremont; sisters, Debra Poehling of Fremont and Diane Poehling of Omaha; stepmother, Diane M. Poehling of Fremont; sister-in-law, Joni Poehling of Bennington; beloved grandchildren, William and Samantha Mulliken; aunts and uncles, William Poehling of Olathe, Kansas, Janell Poehling of San Diego, California, and Thomas and wife, Janet Poehling of Spencer; and niece, Liesa (Spencer) Miller of Nickerson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, J. Scott Poehling; uncle and aunt, Robert and Marge Poehling; aunt, Mary Poehling; and uncle, Richard “Dick” Poehling.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. A Rosary will be at 9 a.m. prior to the service at the church. A luncheon at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont will immediately follow the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to LIFE Outreach International and Catholic Near East Welfare Association.
