December 18, 1931 – March 23, 2022

Lila Heitshusen, 90, of Uehling went to her final eternal home, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point on March 23, 2022, surrounded by family.

Lila was born Dec. 18, 1931, in West Point, Nebraska, to Alvin and Irene Lahmann. She lived most of her life in Nebraska. She graduated from Scribner High School in 1949. She worked at several jobs in Fremont. Lila married Dale W. Heitshusen on Aug. 25, 1951. The couple lived in San Antonio, Texas, for a short time while Dale was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They were married for 70 years. To this union there were born three children, Gary Dale, Kay Diane and Galen Dean, all bringing joy to the family.

Lila and Dale lived on the Heitshusen farmstead for over 50 years. The couple received a Pioneer Farm Family award from Ak-Sar-Ben. She helped on the farm, as well as, taking care of the home, the chickens, many cats and dog. She was an awesome cook and her family reaped the rewards. She worked outside the home over the years and some of the jobs were selling Avon, Aloe Vera and Thomas Kinkade in the Omaha gallery.

She was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Uehling for over 70 years. She was a member of Logan View Jr.-Sr. High School Board for many years. She was involved for many years in Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and served many offices, as well as, a member of and served offices in the American Legion Auxiliary.

Lila enjoyed quilting and made each of the grandchildren a quilt for high school graduation. Her other hobbies included reading, tending to her flowers, gardening, family activities and traveling.

Lila is survived by her son, Gary (Holly) of Oakland; daughter, Kay (Ron) Lewis of Morganton, North Carolina; son, Galen (Chris) of Oakland; six grandchildren, Justin (Celeste’s) Brewer, Jeremy Brewer, Gena (Randy) Popken, Christie Eaton, Garret Heitshusen, Estee (Cory) Hodges; and six great-grandchildren, Haylee Popken, Bryce Popken, Elle Popken, Gabreiel Heitshusen, Greysen Heitshusen, Della Hodges and Kaila Brewer; a brother, Darrel (Mary) Lahmann of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Irene Lahmann.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 28, at the Uehling Auditorium in Uehling. Visitation will be Sunday, March 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Uehling. Family will be present from 4-6 p.m.

Memorials can be directed to the Uehling Fire and Rescue, Uehling Auditorium or donor’s choice.

