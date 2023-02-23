July 16, 1932 – February 20, 2023

Lila J. Hayford, 90 years, of Mead, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.

She was born July 16, 1932, in Ainsworth, Nebraska, to Paul and Lucile Jones. Lila graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1949, and soon after married the love of her life, Clifford Hayford, on March 25, 1951.

The couple remained in the Ainsworth and Wood Lake areas, working as ranch hands until the Spring of 1955, when they moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa. They worked various jobs until finally moving to the Mead area in 1957 where they settled and remained.

Lila and Cliff owned “The Pub” bar and grill for many years until moving on to a different career. Lila finished her last working years as a Master Cabinet Builder for Fleetwood Enterprises, building cabinets for RV’s.

Lila enjoyed working on puzzles and she very much loved her game shows. In her younger years Lila was a good softball player, enjoyed fishing and horseshoes and was a great card player. Lila and Cliff loved “The Cabin” and spent as much time there as they could.

Lila is survived by her son, Skip (Lisa) Hayford of Omaha, Nebraska; and two grandchildren, Sarah and Drew Hayford.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; sister, Janice Devries; and brother, Lyman Hayford.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Burial will be at a later date at Morningside Cemetery in Mead.

