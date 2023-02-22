Lila Jean Hayford Feb 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 16, 1932 – February 20, 2023 Tags Lila Jean Hayford Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Parents of Madeleine McCann ok DNA test on woman claiming to be their missing daughter Astronomers discover deep red auroras on Jupiter’s Galilean moons Astronomers discover deep red auroras on Jupiter’s Galilean moons Majority of companies trialing a 4-day workweek are sticking with it Majority of companies trialing a 4-day workweek are sticking with it The states in which Biden's student loan forgiveness could have the most impact The states in which Biden's student loan forgiveness could have the most impact