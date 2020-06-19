Lila Scheer

Lila was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Arlington, Nebraska, to Max and Elsa (Knecht) Greunke. She was raised on a farm north of Arlington. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School and graduated from Arlington High School in 1957. She started her career as bookkeeper/secretary for Fred H. Richards Sr. of Hills Farm, Inc. and Hills Farm-Rix in Fremont. Then as legal secretary for Fred H. Richards Jr. at Richards, Yost & Schafersman; Roger Brink, F.A. Gossett III and Barbara C. Haslam and finally as Clerk Magistrate for Honorable Judge, Daniel J. Beckwith and Kenneth J. Vampola. In her retirement, she was bailiff for Dodge County Court; worked part time in Dodge County District Court and Dodge County Treasurer’s offices; Cindy Keiser, altering prom dresses and volunteered at Arlington Public Schools and Root to Wings. Lila was a recipient of the Arlington Education Foundation Award.