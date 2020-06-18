October 6, 1966 – June 16, 2020
Lilia Calderon, age 53, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Fremont Methodist Hospital.
Lilia was born in Mexico City on Oct. 6, 1966. She moved to Fremont 25 years ago. Lilia was a very spiritual women and accepted everyone as they were. Lilia had a huge heart and everyone she met became part of her family. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always bringing the family together.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eduardo Gonzalez.
She is survived by her daughters, Karina (Jorge) Montalvan of Fremont, Monica (Rigoberto) Carreto of Fremont; son, Jorge Gonzalez of Mexico; three sisters; one brother; and six grandchildren.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com
Visitation will be held Monday, June 22, from 4-8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Current directed health measures will be enforced.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
751 North Lincoln Ave.
Fremont, NE 68025
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.