Lillian E. Schultz
January 8, 1917 – July 9, 2019
Lillian E. Schultz, age 102, of Fremont died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at home.
Lillian was born Jan. 8, 1917, in Cortland, Nebraska, to Paul and Anna (During) Schultz. She grew up in Cortland, graduated from Cortland Public Schools and Nebraska Wesleyan University. She received her Master's Degree from Northwestern University. Lillian taught at Central School, District 50 of Gage County (south of Cortland), Milford, Tekamah and finished her career in Fremont teaching typing and shorthand for 34 years, retiring from Fremont High School in 1980.
After Lillian retired she enjoyed volunteering at May Museum and traveling the world with her sister, Pearl. Together they also taught English as a Second Language and also a U.S. History class for those taking their citizenship test. Lillian was a member of Fremont First UMC.
Survived by her family, Rod and Eileen Douglass, Jeannene Douglass, Brian, Ashley and Soren Douglass, Megan and John Aylward.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Viola Douglass and Pearl Schultz; and half brother, Jacob Schultz.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Sarah James officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Cortland Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Fremont. Memorials to Fremont Public Schools Foundation or Samaritans Purse.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.