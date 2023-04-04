May 10, 1967 – April 1, 2023

Linda G. Bush, 55, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born May 10, 1967, in Omaha to James Clayton and Mary Ann (Lawrence) Entrekin.

Linda grew up in Valley, Nebraska, and graduated from Valley High School. She worked for the CSX Railroad in Jacksonville, Florida, for many years. She married Brian Bush on Dec. 25, 2021, in Homosassa, Florida. In early 2022 they moved to Fremont where she worked for the Union Pacific Railroad until her health worsened this year.

Survived by husband, Brian Bush; son, Noah Buckley, both Fremont; daughters, Delaney Buckley, Houston, Texas, Darby Buckley, Fremont, and Shelby Buckley, Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Jeanene (Timothy) Hopper, Hernando, Florida: stepsons, Matthew Bush, Jacksonville, Florida, and Shawn Bush, Miami, Florida; stepdaughters, Brianna Bush, Destin, Florida, and Lara Bush, Australia; and three grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment will be in Florida.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.