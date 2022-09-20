August 6, 1955 – September 16, 2022

Linda J. Boysen, age 67, of Fremont died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens after a short battle with cancer.

Linda was born Aug. 6, 1955, to Harry and Harriette (Relleke) Deedes. She was raised in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Benson High School in 1973. She worked for a short time in Omaha at the telephone company and Moran Advertising before coming to Fremont. Linda married Todd Boysen in 1987. She worked at Goodwill Industries in Fremont, eventually becoming the manager.

Linda loved to sew and decorate her house.

Survivors: husband, Todd of Fremont; daughter, Lesley (Dan) Charron of Omaha; grandson, Archie Charron; sister, Sharon (Leonard) Morrissey of San Antonio, Texas; nieces, Lisa (Richard) Herrera and Wendy Morrissey; brother-in-law, Jack (Christine) Boysen of Fremont.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial will follow in Pohocco Cemetery, south of Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at ludvigsenmortuary.com.