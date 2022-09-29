December 25, 1957 – September 26, 2022

Linda J. Montgomery, age 64, of Omaha, passed away peacefully Sept. 26, 2022, at 11:02 p.m. with her family by her side.

Linda Kudlac was born on Dec. 25, 1957, in Fort Hood, Texas, to the proud parents Elden and Lois (Rabbass) Kudlac. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont all her life and also attended the elementary school. She graduated from Fremont High School in May 1976. Linda married Rodney Montgomery in 1978, had daughter Laura in 1979. They later divorced. She had resided in Ambassador Health of Omaha for the last 23 years.

She worked in various clerical administrative positions. She was the chairman for League of Human Dignity for 10 years, as an advocate for disabled citizens in Nebraska communities. She was President of the Ambassador Resident Council the last 12 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Montgomery of Omaha; her mother, Lois Kudlac of Fremont; sisters, Cindy (Larry) Kruse of Ankeny, Iowa, and Deby (Don) Nielsen of Fremont. She is also survived by nieces, DeAnna (Ken) Moore, Lindsay (Jon) Reams, Amanda (Dan) Say; nephews, Dana (Becky) Nielsen, Erik Kruse; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles.

A multitude of Ambassador residents and staff that she considered her family as well.

She is preceded in death by her father, Elden Kudkac; sister, Sue Kudlac; and her grandparents.

There is no viewing, but the family will greet friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., a procession will leave the funeral home to go to Memorial Cemetery for a 10:30 a.m. graveside service. Vicar Greg Rathke will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the Activity Department at Ambassador Health in Omaha.

Online guestbook at ludvigsenmortuary.com.