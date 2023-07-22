February 16, 1949—July 19, 2023

Linda Joan (Martin) Dinges, age 74, died on July 19, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her children and husband. She was born Linda Joan Martin, daughter of Lyle and Joan (Neill) Martin, on Feb. 16, 1949, in Lyons, Nebraska. She was raised in Fremont, Nebraska, and graduated from Fremont High School in 1967. She then moved to Lincoln, where she raised her three children.

Survivors include her husband Steve Dinges of Ceresco; her three children: Rodney Paul (Shannon) Heninger; Erica (JD) Heninger Linscott; and Amber (Aaron) McGregor, all of Lincoln. Survivors also include her eight treasured grandchildren: Pete, Daren, Eli, Dylan, Calvin, Grant, Amelia, and Addie. Linda is survived by her brothers Darryl (Karen) of Boulder City, Nevada, and Rodney (Tamie) of Littleton, Colorado. She is also survived by her “babies,” miniature Italian Greyhounds, Oliver, Bella and Penelope.

Linda’s love for her children and grandchildren was boundless, and she made sure to express it generously, making each one feel cherished and special. Her legacy is the profound love and adoration she showed her eight grandchildren, who were the absolute light of her life. She showed this love in so many ways. She wasn’t afraid to go down a waterslide with them or get down on the floor inside a cardboard box to play. Linda cherished moments of reading together, camping trips, snuggling, and teaching them each different things, including how to tie their shoes, to read and to sew. She threw an annual grandkids New Year’s Eve party where they would eat pizza by candlelight, play bingo and enjoy being together. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, and she never missed an opportunity to talk about each one with enthusiasm and love. Linda served as their biggest advocate and cheerleader, making them feel cherished at every moment. Her grandkids will miss her beyond measure, and her love will forever be etched in their hearts.

Linda loved anything that involved spending time with her family. She loved camping, fishing, gardening, horses, sewing and quilting. She was proud of the quilting project that she and her mother completed together working side by side. She loved spending time at the Fremont State Lakes, and in recent years, with her kids and grandkids at Summerhaven Lake in Fremont. Linda loved spending Thursday nights with her daughter and her mother, laughing, talking, eating pancakes and playing card games together.

On June 10, 2020, Linda got a new life when she received a heart transplant at UNMC. Through hard work, strength, and determination, she recovered and was so incredibly grateful for that gift. Shortly after her transplant, that new heart proved to be crucial in her battle with a very serious bout of COVID. Linda’s strong work ethic shone through as she poured every ounce of strength, fueled by the love and support of her family, to free herself from the ventilator and relearn to walk, eat, drink, and live again. She vowed to make the most of her renewed opportunity with her family, and she fulfilled that vow until the moment she died.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Lyle and Joan (Neill) Martin, who welcomed her home, with beaming smiles and open arms.

Funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.