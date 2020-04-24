× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 10, 1953—April 20, 2020

Linda L. Milton, 66 years, of Scribner, Nebraska, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

She is survived by her sons, Randy Stueve, Jeffrey Stueve, and Jamie Milton; daughters, Jennifer Milton, and Chantele Milton-Orange; brother, Terry Loehr; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Amy Milton; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there will not be services at this time.

Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

To send flowers to the family of Linda Milton , please visit Tribute Store.