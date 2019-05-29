August 29, 1947 – May 27, 2019
Linda L. Roschewski, 71, of Fremont passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Linda was born Aug. 29, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Lyle and Eleanor (Longwell) Young.
Linda resided in Lincoln, Nebraska City and Fremont. She married Gerald Roschewski on Oct. 25, 1975, in Walthill, Nebraska. Linda enjoyed working as a dishwasher for many years. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Fremont. Linda enjoyed spending time with family, and her honest approach to life was one of her most enduring qualities.
Linda is survived by her husband, Gerald; sister, Marilyn (Bob) Jacobsen of Homer, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Darrell Young and Lyle “Tom” Young.
Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Presbyterian Church of Fremont with the Rev. Jon Ashley officiating. Burial will be at Burchard Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are directed to the family.
