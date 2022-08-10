October 30, 1944—August 8, 2022

Linda L. Snyder, age 77, of Fremont died Aug. 8, 2022.

Survived by her sons, John G. Petersen Jr. (Brenda Greser) of Fremont and Christopher Petersen of York, Nebraska; daughter, Molley (Shane) Lippold of Omaha; brother, Charles Horwath of Fremont; sisters, Kay (Mickey) Dunbar of Taylor, Nebraska, Barb (Roger) Zimmerman of Omaha and Elly (Ron) Karr of Fremont; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Betty (Bechtel) Horwath; and sons, Anthony and Timothy Petersen.

The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Lifegate Church in Fremont.

Memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Dodge County Humane Society.

Online condolences at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.