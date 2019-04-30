December 18, 1941 - April 28, 2019
Linda L. Wiese, 77, died at her home in Fremont on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, and attended Filley High School in Fairbury, Nebraska. She went to work at a Mennonite Hospital in Beatrice and then moved to Fremont and was employed at the hospital for five years, Arbor Manor for 13 years and then Merrick Manor for five years until her retirement.
She was a member of the First Lutheran Church and S.T.O.P.
She is survived by two daughters, Tamera Hall (Steve) and Karena Herron, both of Fremont; one son, Steve Huls (Deborah) of Fremont; two brothers, Richard Baker of Lincoln and Randall Ehmen of Texas; and a sister, Deborah Anderson of Osceola, Nebraska. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Larry in 2005.
The graveside services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont with a gathering following at First Lutheran Church. Rick Strong will be officiating. There has been a memorial established to First Lutheran Church and the Dodge County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.