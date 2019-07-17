Linda Lee Pointer
October 21, 1948 – July 14, 2019
Linda Lee Pointer, 70, of Ashland, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home in Ashland. She was born Oct. 21, 1948, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, to Gerald and Joyce Eileen (Christensen) Pfund. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1966. In April of 1969, Linda was married to Richard Pointer.
She is survived by daughter, Crissie Pointer; son, Richard (Denjie) Pointer; mother, Joyce Pfund; siblings, Geri Smith and Gale Pfund; niece, Elisha (Steve) McDunn; nephew, Jacob Pfund.
She was preceded in death by husband, Richard L. Pointer; son, Shawn Pointer; father, Gerald Pfund; sister-in-law, Marcy Pfund.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland. Interment at Pohocco Cemetery, south of Fremont.
Memorials in care of the family.
