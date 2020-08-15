× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 7, 1959 – Aug. 13, 2020

Linda M. Werchan, 61, of Omaha passed away on August 13, 2020.

Linda was born May 7, 1959 in Fremont Nebraska to Raymond and Pauline (Worden) Mohr. She grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. Linda worked most of her life in the trucking industry where she settled at Brown Transfer for over 20 years.

When Linda wasn’t working, she was either at some Corvette Club event, dancing, gambling at the casino, or outside working in her yard that she loved so much. Above all the highlight of her life was her daughter and grandchildren.

She is survived by: mother, Pauline Mohr of Fremont; daughter, Jamie Plate (Jason) of Omaha; grandchildren, Autumn, Brittnee, Jason, Maverick of Omaha; great-grandchild, Ariyah of Omaha; sister, Sonia Mohr of Fremont; brothers, Ronald Mohr (Dee), Jim Mohr of Fremont; significant other, Jim Walton and family of Elmwood.

Preceded in death by father, Raymond Mohr; brother, Donald Mohr; husband, Steven Werchan; great-granddaughter, Ameliya.