Linda Revis

July 25, 1947—July 21, 2018
Linda L. Revis, age 70, of Fremont died Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Linda was the Coordinator for the John C. Fremont days for 18 years before becoming the Sarpy County Director of Tourism. She retired in October 2017.
Survivors: daughters, Brenda Ringer of Council Bluffs, Marsha (Kristopher) Johnson of Fremont, Amy Morrison of Britton, South Dakota; five grandchildren, Cameron and Alicia Ringer, Alec Cooley, Myia and Kallie Johnson; sister, Elaine Todd of Kingsley, Iowa.
Linda was preceded by her husband Roger in 2013.
The funeral will 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Lutheran Church (3200 E. Military) with the Rev. Stephanie Tollefson officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials directed to the family.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.