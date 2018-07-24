Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Linda Revis

July 25, 1947—July 21, 2018

Linda L. Revis, age 70, of Fremont died Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Linda was the Coordinator for the John C. Fremont days for 18 years before becoming the Sarpy County Director of Tourism. She retired in October 2017.

Survivors: daughters, Brenda Ringer of Council Bluffs, Marsha (Kristopher) Johnson of Fremont, Amy Morrison of Britton, South Dakota; five grandchildren, Cameron and Alicia Ringer, Alec Cooley, Myia and Kallie Johnson; sister, Elaine Todd of Kingsley, Iowa.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Linda was preceded by her husband Roger in 2013.

The funeral will 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Lutheran Church (3200 E. Military) with the Rev. Stephanie Tollefson officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials directed to the family.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Linda Revis
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments