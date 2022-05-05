Lindbergh "Lin" L. Everett

December 19, 1927 – May 4, 2022

Lindbergh L. “Lin” Everett, age 94, of Fremont played his final round on May 4, 2022.

Lin was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Central City, Nebraska, where he received his early education. He then served in the United States Navy from 1946 to 1948. He married Joan Sinsel on Aug. 12, 1951, in Central City. He then furthered his education and became a coach and teacher early in his career before becoming an administrator. He retired as Principal from Milliken Park Elementary School in Fremont.

After retiring he enjoyed travelling, reading and golf.

Survivors: son, Doug; daughter, Lynn; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; friend, Rhoda.

Lin was preceded in death by his wife Joan and a son, Mike.

There will be no further services at this time. Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Public Schools Foundation.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

