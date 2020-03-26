Lindsey S. Andersen

Lindsey was born Jan. 15, 1984, in Fremont to Bruce and Teresa (Becraft) Andersen. She was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 2002. Since the age of 12, Lindsey had fought kidney problems which required three transplants. She was a fighter and never quit. She always remained down to earth through everything and touched the lives of many with her love and kindness. She worked for the last 12 years part time as an aid at Nye Pointe. She loved nature and working in her yard, she enjoyed the seasons. She loved her pets, but her life revolved around her family, including her three nieces and three nephews, and most importantly her husband Jeff Waters, they had a commitment ceremony on Oct. 1, 2016.