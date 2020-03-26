January 15, 1984 – March 24, 2020
Lindsey S. Andersen, age 36, of Fremont died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home.
You have free articles remaining.
Lindsey was born Jan. 15, 1984, in Fremont to Bruce and Teresa (Becraft) Andersen. She was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 2002. Since the age of 12, Lindsey had fought kidney problems which required three transplants. She was a fighter and never quit. She always remained down to earth through everything and touched the lives of many with her love and kindness. She worked for the last 12 years part time as an aid at Nye Pointe. She loved nature and working in her yard, she enjoyed the seasons. She loved her pets, but her life revolved around her family, including her three nieces and three nephews, and most importantly her husband Jeff Waters, they had a commitment ceremony on Oct. 1, 2016.
Survivors: husband, Jeff Waters of Fremont; parents, Bruce and Teresa Andersen of Fremont; sister, Leslie (Aron Jacquart) Barber of Fremont; in-laws, Jeff and Shannon Waters of San Diego, California; brothers-in-law, Khalid (Michaela) Waters, Desean (Becca) Waters, Kalvin Waters; Mamaw, Delores Drew of Montana; three nieces, three nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lindsey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Porter Becraft, Richard and Mary Andersen; and grandparents-in-law, Carrie Waters, Kalvin Waters, Patricia Young and Willie Earl Young.
The family will hold a private service with burial in Argo Cemetery. A celebration of Lindsey’s life, open to the public, will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Kidney Foundation of Omaha or may be directed to the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.