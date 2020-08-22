× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 27, 1944—August 20, 2020

Lindy L. Stevens, 76 years, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Homestead Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Ken Hessel will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s.

Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Shelby, Nebraska.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

