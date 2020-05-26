× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lisa Lynn Macklin

March 12, 1965 - May 23, 2020

Lisa Lynn Macklin, 55, of Fremont, NE, passed away May 23, 2020, at her home.

Lisa was born March 12, 1965, in Fremont to Lloyd and Lois (Holzerland) Muller. She grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1983. She married Bill Macklin in 1991, and they later divorced.

Lisa had worked in and around Fremont most of her life. Her favorite job was working at a doctor's office, where she met and enjoyed the people there, especially the elderly. She worked until she started having health issues and could no longer work. Lisa had an affinity for animals, especially dogs. Dachshund dogs were a favorite of hers as she was a rescuer for Dachshunds during her life.

Lisa is survived by her son, Eric Macklin of Fremont; parents, Lloyd and Lois Muller of Fremont; brother, Leon Muller of Scribner, NE; and several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Private family service will be held.

Memorials may be directed to the family

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

To send flowers to the family of Lisa Macklin , please visit Tribute Store.