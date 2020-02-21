Lloyd A. Luce, age 91, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1928, to Lloyd and Essie B. (Prather) Luce in Hubbell, Nebraska. He graduated from Hubbell High School. Lloyd proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Navy as a submariner. Lloyd was an active member in the American Legion and VFW. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arlington.