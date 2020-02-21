Lloyd A. Luce
March 4, 1928 – February 18, 2020
Lloyd A. Luce, age 91, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1928, to Lloyd and Essie B. (Prather) Luce in Hubbell, Nebraska. He graduated from Hubbell High School. Lloyd proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Navy as a submariner. Lloyd was an active member in the American Legion and VFW. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arlington.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Ramona (Deeke) Luce; son, Kevin Luce; brother, Wayne Wit; sister, Lavella Schwartz; sister-in-law, Donna (Norm) Gerken; grandchildren, Ashley and Justin Luce; many nieces, nephews and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Visitation with the family will start at 12:30 p.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880