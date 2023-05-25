Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

July 8, 1977 – May 21, 2023

Lochlan Patterson, age 45, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church (Shell Creek). Visitation is Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Lochlan Morgan Patterson was born on July 8, 1977, to Ken and Judy Patterson. He first attended Park Elementary School in Lincoln and graduated from Monroe High School in 1996.

Lochlan was known for his beautiful heart and soul (the most beautiful, in the view of this author), which was always expressed through his warmth, generosity, kindness and insightful sense of humor. He found beauty and value in aspects of life most people ignored. He never held grudges and was incredibly forgiving against injustices; the greatest of which was the Leukemia that took his life at age 45. Throughout his year and a half struggle with that terrible affliction, he offered his strength to help his family and others, never let the suffering he felt hold him down, and always kept his spirits high.

Lochlan never feared hard labor and worked as a dedicated employee providing the people of Columbus with friendly service and support to processing, assembly, and inventory. Chances are he served a meal or baked a pastry for most readers of this obituary. As hobbies, Lochlan enjoyed cooking, was incredibly skillful at outdoor grilling, was a dedicated Atlanta Falcons fan, and cared deeply for the pets of his household. He dedicated everything to his survivors: His wife (Marcella), their daughter (Mary), mother (Judy), brothers (Corey and Gordon), nieces (Lola and Zoe), and close friends in and around Columbus. Preceding him in death was his father Ken

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.