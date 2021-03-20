Loell D. Strand

October 6, 1932 – March 19, 2021

Loell D. Strand, age 88, of Hooper died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Loell Dean Strand was born Oct. 6, 1932, to Ernest and Vivian Strand on the farmstead south of Uehling, Nebraska. He married Shirley Ann Wiese on Oct. 11, 1952, at St. John’s Lutheran in rural Lyons, Nebraska. To this union was born four children, daughters, Terri, Leigh, Tami, and son, Lon.

Shortly after being married, Loell was drafted in the United States Army and served as part of 955th Field Artillery near the front line in the middle of Korea. He was inducted on Jan. 5, 1953, in Fremont, Nebraska, and discharged in October 1954 at Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the rank of Sergeant. While he was serving in Korea, his oldest daughter, Terri, was born.

After returning home, he began farming on the family farm south of Uehling. He farmed for 60 years before retiring to a home in Hooper. Loell had lived on the farm for 80 years. Loell also enjoyed carpentry work. He helped remodel the church in 1949 with his dad and in 1987 with his son, Lon. He began Strand and Son Carpentry with his son, Lon. The Strand family was awarded the Pioneer Farm Family Award in 2010.