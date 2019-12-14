February 6, 1937—December 12, 2019
Lois Ann Beck, 82 years, of Fremont, Nebraska died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Blair, Nebraska. Lois was born February 6, 1937 in Pleasant Valley, Nebraska to Reimal and Lillian (Schlautman) Dunker.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 P.M., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Sara James will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M. on Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials directed to the family for a designation yet to be determined.
