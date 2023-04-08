July 29, 1937—April 6, 2023

Lois J. Kudlac, age 85, of Fremont died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Lois was born in rural Beemer, (Cuming County) to Walter Rabbass and Malinda (Broekemeier) Rabbass Means. Lois was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. She was confirmed in May of 1951 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pender. She grew up on the farm near Beemer and graduated from Beemer High School in 1955. On Jan. 2, 1957, Lois married Elden Kudlac at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. They lived in Texas for a year while Elden was stationed at Ft. Hood. Following his discharge, the couple made their home in Fremont.

Lois was a stay-at-home mother with their four daughters. She was a seamstress that sewed many outfits for her daughters and grandchildren, and taught all four of her daughters the fine art of sewing their own clothes. Lois was a 4-H leader for many years. From 1971 to 1974, they reupholstered furniture. In 1975, they started a home rental business, doing most of the repairs together. They sold the last of their rentals in 2009. Many of their tenants became their friends. Lois provided daycare and transportation for her grandchildren, and was a caregiver for her disabled daughters and husband. She was her grandchildren’s favorite cook, “Nobody makes it like grandma does!”

Lois and Elden built their first home in 1959, and another in 1969. In 1987, they built another home, which accommodated the wheelchairs two of their daughters would soon use. Lois and Elden did all of the painting and staining, as well as the landscaping.

Lois and Elden enjoyed many years of dancing and traveling. They enjoyed playing cards, especially pitch, pinochle, and sheepshead.

Lois has been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving on committees for both the church and school. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Women, Lutheran Layman’s League, Hormel Retirees, Pitch Club since 1966 and Pinochle Club since 1992.

In July 2019, Lois moved to an apartment in an assisted senior community at Heritage of Shalimar Gardens. She was glad to have many familiar things find a place in her new home. She enjoyed meeting new people, and being involved in the activities.

Survivors: daughters, Cindy (Larry) Kruse of Ankeny, Iowa, Deby (Don) Nielsen, of Fremont; six grandchildren, DeAnna (Ken) Moore, Laura Montgomery, Dana (Becky) Nielsen, Eric Kruse, Lindsay (Jon) Reams and Amanda (Dan) Say; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Larraine Weitzenkamp of Fremont and Carol (Tony) Giesselman of Omaha; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dale (Carol) Kudlac of Kennesaw, Georgia, Gladys (Stan) Whitcomb of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Janelle Hoefs of Seward.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Elden; two daughters, Linda Montgomery and Sue Kudlac; parents, Walter Rabbass and Malinda (Jim) Means; brothers Waleen and Larry Rabbass.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or School. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.