Lois Louise Peterson-Paden

July 19, 1926 – September 30, 2021

Lois Louise (Loie Judds) Peterson-Paden, 95.

Lois graduated to heaven peacefully on Sept. 30, 2021, with family by her side in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

She was born July 19, 1926, in Ithaca, Nebraska, to Robert and Amanda (Boesel) Judds. The family lived and worked in Ashland, Nebraska.

She attended Ashland Public Schools from kindergarten to high school, graduating in 1944 with honors. Lois is credited as the one who inspired the first Lutheran Church to be built in Ashland. Her father (Robert Judds) and others helped build the church. After graduating high school in 1944, Lois moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. While in Lincoln, Lois received a position as Director of Music for KFOR radio station located in the Stewart Building in downtown Lincoln.

She married the late E. Warren Peterson on June 8, 1947, in Lincoln. They started their life together in Ragan, Nebraska, relocating to Stuart, Neligh, Schuyler, and McCook, Nebraska. They then moved to Dodge City, Kansas. While in Dodge City, Lois was president of the Athenaeum Study Club, she taught Confirmation classes, Bible school and was a volunteer secretary at Christ the King Lutheran, sang with the Barbershop Sweet Adeline, and worked at the Hot Box Boutique.