Lois Louise Wacker

October 26, 1932 – November 9, 2018
Lois Louise Brokaw Wacker passed from life through death into Eternal Life on Nov. 9, 2018. She was born Oct. 26, 1932, in rural Burt County near Tekamah to Charles and Ethel Brokaw. Lois attended elementary school in Fremont and Hooper, and junior and senior high school in Uehling, graduating in 1950. She attended Midland College. On June 14, 1953, she married Alex Wacker at St. Timothy Chapel on the campus of Central Lutheran Theological Seminary in Fremont.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Alex; parents, Charles and Ethel Brokaw; her son, Jonathan; brothers-in-law, Don Jennings and Don Andersen; sister-in-law, Edie Brokaw; a nephew; and two grandnephews.
Survivors include three daughters: Mary and husband, Dr. Jerry Seiler, Hastings, Margot Wacker, Keokuk, Iowa, Jeanne Williams, Lawrence, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Annette Wacker, Alexandria, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren, Aaron and Brigitte Seiler, Nicole Gordon, David Meyer, and Katie Winder, Johanna and Daniel Lohman, Reid, Evan, and Seth Williams; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Ed and Roger (Kathy) Brokaw; sisters, Elaine Kersten, Joyce Jennings and Patsy Andersen; sisters-in-law, Ruth Migliore and Sylvia Debus; many nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at American Lutheran Church in Ashland.
