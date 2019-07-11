October 14, 1927 – July 10, 2019
Lois M. Snyder, age 91, of rural Fremont died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens.
Lois was born Oct. 14, 1927, in Sutherland, Nebraska, to Henry and Anna (Pueppke) Sudman. She was raised in Keith County and graduated from Paxton High School in 1946. She attended Midland College (now Midland University) then finished her nurse’s training at Immanuel Hospital in 1950. She was married on Feb. 22, 1952, in Omaha to James A. Snyder. The couple lived in Fremont until moving to a family farm in Saunders County. Lois worked for over 30 years in the labor and delivery department at, what is now, Methodist Fremont Health, retiring in 1991.
Lois was an avid knitter and quilter, she loved to travel and was a good friend and proud grandmother. During her retirement she volunteered at the hospital. She was also a member of Pohocco Lutheran Church south of Fremont. Survived by: son, Robert (Susan) Snyder of Valley; daughter, Mary (George) Romanelli of Fremont; grandsons, Jakob, Ryan and Matthew Snyder; brother-in-law, John (Gretchen) Snyder of Clinton, Iowa; sister-in-law, Sally (Mike) Johnson of Naperville, Illinois; brother-in-law, Donovan (Joan) Havekost of Omaha; nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded by her husband James in 1990; two sons, William and Brian; sister, Catherine Havekost; and brother, Donald.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Pohocco Lutheran Church, south of Fremont with Rev. Johnice Orduna officiating. Burial will follow in Pohocco Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel, Fremont. Memorials suggested to Pohocco or the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration.
