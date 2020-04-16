Lois Mueller

On July 8, 1931, a beautiful baby girl was born to Gustav and Verna Legband. They named her Lois. She joined a sister, Virgene, who was 15 months older. The sisters had an amazing bond that would last them a lifetime! Lois attended Snyder school and St. Peters Lutheran Church in Snyder. After graduation from high school she went to Midland Lutheran College until she fell in love with the love of her life. His name was Landy (Orlando) Mueller. After a short 5-month courtship they were married in front of God, family, and friends on Feb. 4, 1951. They made their home east of Winslow on Landy’s home place.

Lois always wanted 12 children, but after the birth of Lowell, Dennis, Larry, Marcia, and Vickie, her heart was full, and her family was complete. Lois and Landy had a dairy farm where she worked full time milking cows, helping with chores, keeping up with the book work and being the best Mom to her 5 children. Every day she would cook three 3-course meals along with lunch and snacks for her family. She also had a huge garden and did a lot of canning and freezing! Lois and Landy even did square dancing for a while! Every Sunday morning you would see Lois and the whole family at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow. She lived her life according to God’s word which was evident by how she raised her children, volunteered wherever she was needed, how she always put others and their needs ahead of her own, and by her marriage of 69 years to Landy. She was actively involved in LWML and LLL.