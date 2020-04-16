Lois Mueller

July 8, 1931—April 13, 2020
On July 8, 1931, a beautiful baby girl was born to Gustav and Verna Legband. They named her Lois. She joined a sister, Virgene, who was 15 months older. The sisters had an amazing bond that would last them a lifetime! Lois attended Snyder school and St. Peters Lutheran Church in Snyder. After graduation from high school she went to Midland Lutheran College until she fell in love with the love of her life. His name was Landy (Orlando) Mueller. After a short 5-month courtship they were married in front of God, family, and friends on Feb. 4, 1951. They made their home east of Winslow on Landy’s home place.
Lois always wanted 12 children, but after the birth of Lowell, Dennis, Larry, Marcia, and Vickie, her heart was full, and her family was complete. Lois and Landy had a dairy farm where she worked full time milking cows, helping with chores, keeping up with the book work and being the best Mom to her 5 children. Every day she would cook three 3-course meals along with lunch and snacks for her family. She also had a huge garden and did a lot of canning and freezing! Lois and Landy even did square dancing for a while! Every Sunday morning you would see Lois and the whole family at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow. She lived her life according to God’s word which was evident by how she raised her children, volunteered wherever she was needed, how she always put others and their needs ahead of her own, and by her marriage of 69 years to Landy. She was actively involved in LWML and LLL.
Lois had 3 very special friends: Lola Mae Scheer, Lois Ann Halloway, and Arlene Walter. Their friendship started in the 30s at Snyder and they continued to get together twice a year and as of late once a month to reminisce on their adventures, catch up on families, and to laugh!
Lois was known for her love of children! In addition to her 5 children, her family grew with 13 grandkids and 25 great-grandkids! They were all so blessed to have had her love and compassion in their lives!
Pastor Gierke reminded Lois’ family that they had the privilege of walking up to the very gates of Heaven hand in hand with her and turned her hands over to the hands of Jesus. There is no greater legacy of faith than the one that Lois passed on to her family. Lois is celebrating Easter every moment for all eternity! Easter, where we celebrate the victory over death and the grave that Jesus won for us!
Lois went home to heaven on April 13, 2020, at the age of 88 at her home with her family. Lois joined her parents: Gustav and Verna Legband; her beloved sister, Virgene, and brother-in-law Kenneth Schuette; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wilbert and Gretchen Mueller, Allen and Lorene Mueller, Willis and Verda Mueller; and a grandson, Jason Mueller.
Lois is survived by her husband, Landy; her children, Lowell and Lois Mueller, Dennis and Linda Mueller, Larry and Leigh Mueller, Marcia and Keith Johnson, and Vickie and Greg Gilligan. Also her 13 grandchildren: Reed Mueller, Kelly and Matt Baker, Paige and Scott Leising, Brooke Mueller, Jared and Mary Mueller, Jordan and Anne Mueller, Carrie and Brad Dahl, Laura and Brandon Moore, Nathan and Ashley Mueller, Philip and Kate Mueller, Jeremy Johnson, Mandy Johnson, Brad and Kevin Knight, and her 25 great grandkids! She loved her family dearly.
There will be a private viewing and burial service. A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
Memorials suggested are to Mission Central, The Lutheran Hour, and Immanuel Lutheran Church Hooper.
