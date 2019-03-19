Lois Ruth Hermansen

October 14, 1926—March 2, 2019
Lois Ruth Richmond Hermansen was born to Lenora Andrews and Rodney Richmond on October 14, 1926 (Forest Lake MN) and died on March 2, 2019 (Helena MT). Lois was graduated as Valedictorian from her high school in Hay Springs NE. She then went on to become a Registered Nurse from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Omaha NE (1948), part of the government’s World War II Cadet Nurses Program.
Lois married Lloyd Hermansen, her high school sweetheart, in 1946 when he returned from serving in the South Pacific; the new marriage was initially kept secret from the Nurses Program—no married students allowed!
As a nurse, Lois worked in surgery, surgical wards, nursery, psychiatric wards, school nurse, and finally Hospice nurse volunteer. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church (Fremont NE), First Evangelical Covenant Church (Anchorage AK), and a happy congregant of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (Helena MT).
In 1973, Lois and Lloyd left Nebraska for Alaska, living in Kanakanak for 7 years before moving to Anchorage. While initially reluctant to leave her Fremont NE home, Lois grew to love Alaska and the Alaskan people, as her perspective and love of life expanded.
The last 3 ½ years of her life included the final challenge of establishing yet another home in Helena MT, this time without Lloyd, but with the love and support of her Montana family as well as many special visits from family and friends. Celebrating Lois’s 90th birthday was a highlight.
Lois enjoyed sewing, reading, and being part of writing groups to which she contributed honest, humorous, and insightful works. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were also a joy.
Lois is survived by her children: Heidi Hermansen, Rick (Kathy) Hermansen, Barbara Hermansen (Bob Wilcox), and Kristen (Mac) Minard; grandchildren: Emily Lark Hermansen Kasal; Sandy (Matt) Nelson, Jennifer (Joseph) Matias, and Kevin (Alina) Hermansen; Ben and Katie Wilcox; and Kelley (Kyle) Armstrong and Erin Minard. Her great-grandchildren include: Ian Lloyd and Alex Kasal; Andy and Javi Matias; and Emilia Nelson. She is also survived by three sisters: Fran Obermire, Nancy Richmond, and Jane Jones.
Preceding Lois in death were her parents, husband Lloyd, sisters Beverly Moody and Sue Keathley, and brother Rodney Richmond Jr.
Peace to her memory. Joy to her new life. She is dearly missed.
Donations in Lois’s memory may be made to Big Hearts under the Big Sky, 5 Microwave Hill Rd, Montana City, MT 59601 www.bigheartsmt.org or Doctors Without Borders https:/donate.doctorswithoutborders.org