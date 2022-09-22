Lois Steinbach Sep 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 8, 1930 – September 20, 2022 Tags Lois Steinbach Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Captain America helps repair roofs in New Orleans Jones trial jury hears from Sandy Hook father Jones trial jury hears from Sandy Hook father Biden slams Russia's 'reckless' nuclear threats Biden slams Russia's 'reckless' nuclear threats Ready for Kindergarten Ready for Kindergarten