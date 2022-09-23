November 8, 1930 – September 20, 2022

Lois Steinbach, 91 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at The Heritage of Legacy in Omaha, Nebraska. She was loved dearly and will be missed by her family and friends. Lois was born Nov. 8, 1930, to William and Dora (Harder) Auch. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1947. She married Ray Steinbach on Dec. 14, 1947, in Fremont. They lived and farmed in the Fremont and surrounding areas. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Fremont. Lois enjoyed playing the piano and cooking.

Lois is survived by her daughters, Linda (Bob) McKee of Omaha, Jan Weber of Westminster, Colorado, Diane (Chris) Hittner, and Kay Chrisman and Ron Callaway, all of Omaha; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; son, Tom Steinbach; brothers, John and Bob Auch; and sister, Marian Anderson.

The funeral will be held in her honor at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will be officiating. Family receiving friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

