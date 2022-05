Hastings, MI – Lois Ann (Von Essen) Von Seggern, 94, of Hastings, Michigan, formerly of Uehling, Nebraska, Fenton, Michigan, and Gaylord, Michigan, died Thursday, April 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Hastings, Michigan. To see the obituary in its entirety, visit girrbachfuneralhome.net.