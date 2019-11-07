Lola "Gin" Mae Mueller

August 18, 1925 – November 3, 2019
Lola Mae “Gin” Mueller, 94 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Fremont. She was born Aug. 18, 1925, in Snyder, Nebraska, to Henry and Ella (Glasser) Mueller.
She attended West Point Central Catholic School. Lola also resided in Lindsey, Nebraska. Lola married Donald Hansen in 1945, they later divorced. She moved to Fremont in 1949. Lola and Romanus “Romie” Mueller were united in marriage on Aug. 30, 1949, in Columbus, Nebraska.
Member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She liked playing cards, bingo and going to the casinos.
Survived by son, Daniel and wife, Algene Mueller, Fremont; seven grandchildren, Anna (William) Brabec-Church, Julia Brabec and special friend, David Pickman, Thomas Brabec, Margie (Bradley) Utesch, Kelly Brabec and husband, Kevin Zweifel, Matthew (Melanie) Mueller, Theresa Gustin and fiancé Matt Cuddes; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents; husbands, Donald and Romanus; son, David Mueller; sisters, Aline Pfeifer and Sharon Lammers.
The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation is Sunday from 5-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont NE 68025